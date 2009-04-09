I'm Gonna Live Forever

I liked Fame as much as anyone back in 1980 and, if memory serves, even watched a couple of seasons of the TV spinoff. But following a Broadway musical and a short-lived reality show, does anyone out there really think this story needs another 15 minutes? Apart from the folks at United Artists, that is:

Remember my name, indeed. When have they given us time to forget? Nonetheless, for those in the mood for a shot of nostalgia, YouTube offers a frightening trip down memory lane with the trailer for the original movie: