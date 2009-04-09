Menu
Tnrtv: We Must Fight The Pirates

Anthony Arend--Georgetown Professor of Government and Foreign Service, and Co-Founder of the Institute for International Law and Politics--calls on Obama to send warships to Somalia and provide leadership on an issue that's surprisingly important.

--Ben Eisler

