Tnrtv: We Must Fight The Pirates
By The New Republic Staff
April 9, 2009

Anthony Arend--Georgetown Professor of Government and Foreign Service, and Co-Founder of the Institute for International Law and Politics--calls on Obama to send warships to Somalia and provide leadership on an issue that's surprisingly important.--Ben Eisler