Today At Tnr (april 10, 2009)

- Portrait Of The Critic As A Young Lady: Don't Expect Much Sex In Susan Sontag's Early Journals--Though You'll Find Something Much More Intimate, by Daniel Mendelsohn
- How To Sell A Public Health Care Plan To The Skeptics, by Jonathan Cohn
- Socialism Lives! (Depending On How You Define 'Socialism'), by John B. Judis
- 'Observe And Report,' The Last Addition To The Mall Cop Canon, Is Brutally Funny. Perhaps Too Brutal, by Christopher Orr
- Newsweek Just Announced 'The Decline and Fall of Christian America.' Whatever. There's A More Interesting Story About American Christianity To Be Told, by Damon Linker
- Prime Minister Of WTF: What Makes Italy's Silvio Berlusconi Say The Ridiculous Things He Says? by Alexander Stille
- Can AEI's Sunny New Leader Referee The Current GOP Cage-Match? by Marin Cogan
