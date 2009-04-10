Beat-sweeteners, More Meditating!

To follow up on Noam's meditation on beat-sweeteners, which came in response to Tim Noah deeming his Larry Summers profile as one, I thought this article in the NYT Metro section today about NYC Deputy Mayor Ed Skyler was positively saccharine:

“He is not a prodigy — he worked at it,” said Vivek J. Tiwary, a longtime friend who attended the Collegiate School and University of Pennsylvania with Mr. Skyler.

His persistence at times can border on nagging, as he sends e-mail messages at all hours complaining about overflowing garbage bins, unfilled potholes and unplowed streets.

“Sometimes I wonder whether I hear from him too much,” joked Mr. Doherty, the sanitation commissioner.

When he is not working, Mr. Skyler, who is single, enjoys hip-hop music and film, especially the “Star Wars” movies.

Mr. Tiwary recalled he and Mr. Skyler attending screenings of “Star Wars” re-releases: “We would be there on opening night, we never dressed up in the costumes, but we were a few notches below that.”