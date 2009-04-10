Why Expensive Health Care Is Ok--except It Isn't

The real trouble with health care is that we're not getting our money's worth. You can see this most clearly in the famous studies by Dartmouth's John Wennberg, who has demonstrated that the intensity (and cost) of medical care in the U.S. differs wildly by region but without any corresponding difference in results. Senior citizens in Miami famously get more care, for more money, than their counterparts in Minneapolis. But they don't seem to be better off. International comparisons of health care show more or less the same thing.

So the choice isn't between curing cancer and having flat-screen televisions. It's between paying for a lot of unnecessary, unhelpful medical care and having flat-screen televisions. That's a little different.

This matters because, truth be told, it's not clear how well--if at all--many reforms designed to reduce the cost of medical care will actually work. That point comes through in a new paper from the Annals in Internal Medicine, written by Ted Marmor, Jonathan Oberlander, and Joseph White. The authors are skeptical that improving information technology, basing treatment on evidence, and other innovations will really make a difference on cost--as the Obama administration, among others, is hoping.

I've yet to study the paper that closely, but the argument is certainly plausible. And the authors are experts who should be taking seriously. (Treatment readers will recognize Oberlander from past posts.)



But even if the paper is correct and those innovations didn't reduce costs, they would still make a difference: They would produce better, more effective medical care. Ten or twenty years hence, we might find ourselves spending far more money on health care. But we'd at least have the knowledge that the money was being put to good use. That alone makes these initiatives worthwhile (as the writers readily acknowledge).

