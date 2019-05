The opening sentence of New York Times film critic Manohla Dargis's review of the new Seth Rogen movie:



"If you thought Abu Ghraib was a laugh riot then you might love 'Observe and Report'. . ."

Chris seemed to like it a little bit more than Dargis. It'll be interesting to see how many people who think they're going to see "Knocked Up Part Two" walk out of the theater.

--Jason Zengerle