A Voice From The Other Side: Listening To Your Elder

I am massively pleased to see that Larry Elder has retitled his book from last year for the paperback. The original title was Stupid Black Men: How To Play the Race Card and Lose. Now it's called What's Race Got to Do With It? Much, much better.

Elder is a Los Angeles radio host who sometimes appears on lists of black conservatives (he's actually a libertarian). He's been around a while but never quite breaks out. The publishers of his first book, Ten Things You Can't Say in America -- about half on race - gave it a huge push; for a while it was at the front of every bookstore right down to airports. Yet august mainstream organs like The New York Times and NPR never nibbled, and continue to ignore him today.

Part of it is things like calling a book Stupid Black Men. As I wrote in the original draft of my review last year, in a passage City Journal's editors softened as harsh but which I think is a fair statement:

To understand that the people Stupid Black Men describes are hurting inside is to also understand that the title is infelicitous, stamping the book immediately as one that will preach only to the converted. How many fair-minded twenty-somethings will engage a book whose title is a term of abuse? And if only about five will, what is it for?

But Elder gives little evidence of feeling anyone's pain the way, say Michael Eric Dyson does. Elder's tone is that of cocky, in-your-face radio. Smiling from book covers, he is the kind of black "conservative" liberals live to hate: he thinks everybody needs to just pull themselves up by their own bootstraps like him.