U.n. Council May Rebuke North Korea. Wow!

In another move demonstrating the power of the United Nations Security
Council, the international organization's most authoritative agency
"reached a compromise to chastise North Korea for launching a rocket
while avoiding tough new punishments." The dispatch from the East
River headquarters of the U.N. was written by Neil MacFarquhar, a very
reliable journalist who must be tired of the charade. This decision
will, of course, be seen as a victory for Ambassador Susan Rice,
encouraging her to fight for other lily-livered resolutions against the
Sudan and its war in and on Darfur.
Our next step with Pyongyang is actually to offer it more assistance in the hope -vain hope, alas- that it will desist from its nuclear
provocations.