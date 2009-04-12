Menu
U.n. Council May Rebuke North Korea. Wow!

In another move demonstrating the power of the United Nations Security Council, the international organization's most authoritative agency "reached a compromise to chastise North Korea for launching a rocket while avoiding tough new punishments."  The dispatch from the East River headquarters of the U.N. was written by Neil MacFarquhar, a very reliable journalist who must be tired of the charade.  This decision will, of course, be seen as a victory for Ambassador Susan Rice, encouraging her to fight for other lily-livered resolutions against the Sudan and its war in and on Darfur.

Our next step with Pyongyang is actually to offer it more assistance in the hope -vain hope, alas- that it will desist from its nuclear
provocations.

