Obama 1, Pirates 0

Predictably if somewhat absurdly, news commentary this weekend (the Stephanopoulos roundtable, for instance) was beginning to suggest that Barack Obama would be held accountable by the public for the fate of captured ship captain Richard Phillips.

Well, now Phillips has been rescued, and early accounts are emphasizing that Obama personally authorized the use of force. And while Obama probably doesn't deserve much actual credit--that would belong mainly to the badass snipers who took out three pirates in a moment--methinks he's going to get it, starting on all the network morning shows tomorrow.

Photo: Crew members of the US merchant ship Maersk Alabama exault as they speak with the media representatives moments after hearing that the captain of their ship which had been held captive by Somali pirates had been free on April 12, 2009. (Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images)

