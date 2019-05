I do think kicking pirate butt has probably earned Barack Obama some real goodwill. But I wonder if the WashPost is pushing the analysis a bit far:

But the result -- a dramatic and successful rescue operation by U.S. Special Operations forces -- left Obama with an early victory that could help build confidence in his ability to direct military actions abroad.

As I said yesterday, it's all rather silly and nonsensical. But it's also preferable to the alternative, I suppose.



--Michael Crowley