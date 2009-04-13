Is Breast Really Best?

I finally got around to reading Hanna Rosin's The Case Against Breast-feeding over at The Atlantic.

I've always enjoyed Hanna's writing (the woman has a wicked wit), and this latest offering falls squarely into the category of Pieces I Wish I had Done.

And not just because I declined to nurse either of my children for the full year expected of all decent, caring mothers.

If you have the time, check out the related "Mother's Milk" podcasts of Rosin and pals discussing the agony and ecstasy of life with Baby "on the boob." Warning: The bit about the indignities of pumping may cause flashbacks among former breast-feeders and their partners.

