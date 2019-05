How terribly difficult it's getting to remain a "conservative" in good standing. One 22-word blog post congratulating President Obama on the successfully concluded pirate rescue (a post that, appropriately, reserved its strongest praise for the SEALs), and now Jonah Goldberg has Rush Limbaugh on his case and an in-box full of "snark" and "bile." It may not be long before Limbaugh finds his tent so small he can't even fit in it himself.

--Christopher Orr