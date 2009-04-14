Is Tarp Scaring Off Goldman's Best And Brightest?

That's certainly the line Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein is pushing. Thanks to the strings attached to the TARP (i.e., bailout) money they've received, banks like Goldman face restrictions on how much they can pay their 25 best-compensated employees (more or less). As I understand them, the restrictions don't limit pay per se, but do limit the size of a bonus to one third of overall compensation, which is meaningful since that's where most of these guys make their money. (This fact sheet is pretty helpful.)

The implication of this Journal piece is that this makes it tough (but hardly impossible) to pay your top 25 employees much more than $1 million a year, which is a real constraint for Goldman as it minted 953 millionaires last year. In fact, the restriction theoretically creates a weird situation in which Goldman's 25 highest-ranking employees could make a lot less than more junior employees. Hence Blankfein's complaint that the pay restrictions are "going to limit our ability to compete, both here and abroad."

Sounds plausible in principle, but I'm not sure I buy it. If I'm a Goldman employee who made, say, $5 million in 2008, and I have to take a $4 million pay cut this year, I'd feel pretty confident this would not go unnoticed by my higher-ups, particularly since I'd probably be one of those higher-ups. In fact, I'd be willing to bet that the relevant Goldman official would remember I took such a pay cut and make it up to me once we returned the TARP money. I guess you can't actually write a contract to this effect, because the contract would presumably be worth the discounted value of the extra $4 million and might put you over the compensation limit. (Though, who knows, there are probably ways to pull this off legally. Maybe you could structure it as a backloaded salary, not a bonus...) But Goldman is a reputable firm that prizes "employee loyalty," as they say in the big-box retailing sector. I'm guessing I'd feel like my bosses were good for it.

On the other hand, if I were a mildly antsy Goldman employee who'd given a lot of thought to decamping for a hedge fund even before TARP, this might be my impetus to leave. But then Blankfein's problem isn't TARP per se, it's that he already had some unhappy campers.