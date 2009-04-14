Shrinking Tent Watch

Another day, another heretical GOP Goldberg. First, it was Jonah taking his lumps from Rush Limbaugh for (literally) a few words congratulating President Obama on the successful resolution of the pirate situation. Today, it's conservative media critic Bernie (no relation), lecturing Sean Hannity on his refusal to credit Obama with handling the situation well:: "He was the commander-in-chief. It happened on his watch. That's the way it goes in the real world of politics. If something bad happened here--and thank God it didn't.. I'll tell you who would have been leading the crusade against him: You."

--Christopher Orr

