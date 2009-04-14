Who You Calling Extremist?

I could see how conservatives might be concerned that they could potentially be lumped in with the crazed right-wing militia members that are cited as potential violence risks in a new report from the Department of Homeland Security.

But the conservative reaction is to do the lumping themselves. Michelle Malkin has a blog post decrying "The Obama DHS hit job on conservatives."

Conservatives? The report is about murderous lunatics. I kind of figured conservatives would try to define potential domestic terrorists as the fringe right. And, indeed, I'd agree that, for all its rhetorical and ideological excesses, conservatism is an ideology that usually stops short of fomenting violence against lawful authorities. But there's Michelle Malkin calling potential terrorists "conservatives."

--Jonathan Chait

