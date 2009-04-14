The New Jihadi Magnet

WSJ on the Talibanization of Swat:

The number of militants in the valley swelled in the months before the deal with the Taliban was struck, and they continue to move in, say Pakistani and U.S. officials. They now estimate there are between 6,000 and 8,000 fighters in Swat, nearly double the number at the end of last year.

I've seen it argued that the number of hard-core insurgents in Afghanistan is relatively small, nothing we can't handle with more U.S. boots on the ground. The problem is that there's every reason to think that the ranks of the Af-Pak insurgents will only grow as Iraq (hopefully) fades from prominence and there's a new must-visit combat zone for the aspiring anti-American martyr....



--Michael Crowley