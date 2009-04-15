Today At Tnr (april 15, 2009)

-
Kim's Got A Secret: On The Most Frightening Intelligence Question We Just Don't Have An Answer To, by Michael Crowley
Why Aren't Liberals Listening To This Guy More On Health Care? by William Galston
TNRtv: Don't Get Too Psyched--But There Just Might Be Some Good News For The Economy, by Simon Johnson
The Summiting Continues: What Obama Should Do On His First Trip To Latin America, by Alvaro Vargas Llosa
Is TARP Ripping Goldman Sachs Apart? by Noam Scheiber
How Banks Are Winning The Battle To Control Obama's Economic Agenda, by John B. Judis
From Adam Smith To Keynes To Obama--Liberalism Has Always Had The Same Foundations, by Alan Wolfe
