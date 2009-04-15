The Nikkei Story

Apropos my latest below, here is the Nikkei dispatch reporting on the likely transfer by North Korea, one of the last truly totalitarian regimes in the world, of enriched uranium to Iran, one of the many merely satanic regimes in the world. Merely satanic, except it is on its way and fast to be an atomic power. The details of this Nikkei story are especially intriguing. And they put under deep doubt the reassuring hints from Secretary Gates and others that Tehran is quite far from completing the early stages of their nuclear design.

