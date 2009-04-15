Modo's Blues

Maureen Dowd has a column today about how Google has "hijacked journalism" and made her and other journalists feel "about as modern as the Tyrannosaurus rex model that sits on the Google campus." Last week she wrote about how, "with my savings and salary shrinking," she went out to California to pan for gold. And the week before that she lamented America's affluenza and advised her fellow journalists to "[d]evelop new employment skills." Is it just a coincidence that these columns come immediately on the heels of the NYT announcing a 5 percent pay cut for most of its employees?

--Jason Zengerle

