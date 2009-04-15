Bailout Math: Accounting For Every Last Nickel

The good folks at ProPublica have been doing yeoman's work covering the financial crisis and the government's response, and they've just launched an invaluable resource: A site that tracks where all the money's going and when and why it went there. As Paul Kiel explains in his introduction, the new bailout guide will include:
- A breakdown of every taxpayer dollar, every recipient, and every program.
- A map that charts all the bailed out companies.
- A timeline of major bailout events.
- Breakdowns of the Treasury Department’s bailout programs without confusing government acronyms.
- Links to the latest must reads on the bailout around the Web. (It’s the bottom box on your right.)
- And of course, the latest on the bailout from our blog from yours truly.
I've just bookmarked it...
--Noam Scheiber