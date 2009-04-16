Today At Tnr (april 16, 2009)

-
Turd Blossom In The Mirror: When Old Bush Hacks Attack! by Jonathan Chait
-
How Obama Can Rid Democracy Promotion Of Its Bush-Era Taint, by Michael Signer
-
TNRtv: The Top Ten Reasons I'm Thrilled To Pay High Taxes, by Jonathan Cohn
-
Defining Obama's Foreign Policy Doctrine, by E.J. Dionne, Jr.
-
‘Disciplined, Sophisticated, Laconic, And Self-Disciplined'--On The Neglected Genius Of Alain Locke, by Ross Posnock
-
Kim's Got A Secret: The Terrifying Intelligence Question We Just Don't Have An Answer To, by Michael Crowley
-
Why Aren't Liberals Listening To This Guy More On Health Care?, by William Galston
As always, be sure to check out the current issue of the print magazine, economic news on The Stash, environment and energy coverage on The Vine, the latest on health care at The Treatment, and Marty Peretz's The Spine. Also be sure to take a look at TNR's new blogs by William Galston, Damon Linker, John McWhorter, and Alan Wolfe.