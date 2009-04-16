The Man Who Really Runs Pakistan

David Ignatius says the army chief of staff, General Ashfaq Pervez Kiyani, was the hidden glue holding together Pakistan's political system last month. I don't know much about Kiyani, but two mixed facts jump out from this bio. One, he trained at the U.S. General Staff College at Ft. Leavenworth (good--that means he can relate to U.S. military officials). Two, he recently led the Pakistani Inter-Services Intelligence agency (bad: the radical-coddling ISI is at the root of our problems in Afghanistan and Pakistan). But it appears that Joint Chiefs chairman Mike Mullen likes and trusts Kiyani, whom he calls "a courageous leader" and "the right guy at the right time," which is comforting--assuming he's being sincere.

--Michael Crowley

