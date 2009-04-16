Conditions For Iran, Cont'd

It seems that, contra what the Obama team is supposedly discussing, the French are insisting that Iran take the pot off the kettle if nuclear talks are to proceed:

A spokesman for the French foreign ministry said that France stood by the proposition made to Tehran in 2007 by the six-nation Iran contact group -- Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United States.

Under this initiative, Tehran would halt all nuclear activity beyond its civilian site in Bushehr, including all uranium enrichment, while the contact group would in exchange promise not to seek new UN economic sanctions.

During the limited period of this so-called "double freeze", Tehran and the contact group could begin substantial negotiations on the future of Iran's nuclear programme, spokesman Romain Nadal said.