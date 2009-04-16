Tnr Slideshow: All Steamed Up

Yesterday, millions of people across the country took to the streets to protest the Obama administration's economic and tax policies. The nationwide "Tea Parties," which launched a thousand bad jokes, and were inspired by the 1773 Boston tax revolt and are in reference to the acronym T.E.A. (Taxed Enough Already), were covered heavily by the right-wing media. Some have even painted yesterday's events as the start to a GOP grassroots revolution. But yesterday, during an interview with a San Francisco Fox station, Nancy Pelosi said: "...it's not really a grassroots movement. It's astroturf..."

