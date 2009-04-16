George Will Vs. George Will





Last year -- actually, one year ago yesterday -- George Will wrote a column flaying Barack Obama for his alleged elitist disposition. "What had been under FDR a celebration of America and the values of its working people has become a doctrine of condescension toward those people and the supposedly coarse and vulgar country that pleases them," he wrote, calling Obama "a critic rather than a celebrator of middle-class American culture."

This was the conservative line at the time, but to hear it coming from Will was more than I could bear.



Today, Will devotes his column to attacking the practice of wearing blue jeans. The column begins: