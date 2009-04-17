Today At Tnr (april 17, 2009)

-
Too Much Information: The Case Against Transparency (And Facebook). by Leon Wieseltier
Diplomacy: Yarr. (Or, What It’s Really Going To Take To Stop The Pirate Attacks.) by Jonathan Stevenson
Russell Crowe's New Movie, ‘State Of Play,' Isn't Bad. It Just Never Should've Been Made. by Christopher Orr
Slideshow: What Makes This Year’s Pritzker Prize Winner Such A Genius? by Sarah Williams Goldhagen
TNRtv: Why We Need Liberalism Now, by Alan Wolfe
When Karl Rove And Mike Gerson Hate On Obama, They're Hating On Themselves, by Jonathan Chait
How Obama Can Rid Democracy Promotion Of Its Bush-Era Taint, by Michael Signer
