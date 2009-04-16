Income Schmincome

"Obama's income tumbles to $2.7m"

"Obama's Earnings Stayed High in '08"



The first of these headlines comes from Thursday's Financial Times; the second is from today's New York Times. I suppose it's a matter of expectations. The dispatch in the Wall Street Journal lets the reader decide whether the earnings of the president and his first lady were surprisingly low or surprisingly high. Its said altogether straightforwardly: "First Couple Reports Income of $2.7 Million."



May all our incomes rise in 2009.

