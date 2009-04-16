Bbc Has Come Clean Half Way, How About National Public Radio?

The British Broadcasting Corporation (B.B.C.) has released a report by its own "internal complaints panel" acknowledging that Jeremy Bowen, its Middle East Editor, has in two instances -once in 2007, the other time in 2008- "breached...(its) guideline on accuracy and impartiality." This was reported in Thursday's Ha'aretz in an article by the paper's very insightful reporter Cnaan Liphshiz (who did a savvy interview with me a while back.)



In its review, the Trust Editorial Standards Committee panel found that the 1967 article breaching the guideline on

accuracy in saying that Israel's settlements are "in defiance of everyone's interpretation of international law except

its own," and in referring to Zionism's "innate instinct to push out the frontier."



The committee also found a statement in the radio show that the Har Homa settlement in Jerusalem was considered illegal by the United States breached the the B.B.C.'s guideline on accuracy, as well. The panel also found great fault in the use of the phrase "unfinished business" in the following sentence: "The Israeli generals, hugely self-confident, mainly sabras, (native-born Israeli Jews) in their late 30s and early 40s, had been training to finish the unfinished business of Israel's independence war of 1948 for most of their careers."



Of course, the two years taken in the preparation of the report have left Bowen and comrades in continuous control of mid-east coverage at the B.B.C. Still its release yesterday has reminded almost everyone of the 2004 Balen Report which has not yet been released. Why do you think it has not been published? It is obvious. If there were no or even few transgressions it would have been out long ago.



Which brings to National Public Radio. To be sure, N.P.R. uses B.B.C. dispatches all the time. They are not different from the ones heard in London. But it is not thought of as National Palestine Radio simply because of its reliance on the Brits. It has its own seasoned anti-Israel team, the voice of which is Linda Gradstein, a nice Jewish girl who gets her biased take mostly at the American Colony Hotel, I am told. And then the editor, Loren Jenkins, has been in the "hate Israel" line for decades. I do not contribute to N.P.R. and am proud that I don't. Subsidizing is not a virtue.

