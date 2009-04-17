Invade Texas!





Rasmussen: "75% [of Texans] Opt to Stay." But isn't the lede here that nearly one in five Texans--18 percent--do want to secede?

Careful now, people. Consider the sort of nation Texas would become: bellicose, oil-rich, brutal--and with terrifying chemical and nuclear weapons stockpiles controlled by a dangerously irrational religious fanatic. By the political logic of Texas conservatives, that's a pretty good formula for U.S. military action. ("Welcome to Austin, Mr. Bremer....") Plus, Gates would certainly want it back--and he knows the geography well enough.

--Michael Crowley