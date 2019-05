Two fun facts from Politico's perusal of first-quarter Federal Election Commission fundraising reports:

-- Chris Dodd raised about $1 million, but only $4,250 came from Connecticut residents. I guess that's what happens when past reliable Connecticut contributors, like Jake DeSantis, become radioactive after writing NYT op-eds justifying their fat AIG bonuses.

-- Roland Burris only raised $845 in the first quarter, leading to the question: how did he even raise that much?