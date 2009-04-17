Hate-crimes Mission Creep

There's an odd legislative thread being spun out in Maryland. One of the state's most conservative legislators, Sen. Alex X. Mooney, is championing a bill to designate homelessness a class covered by hate-crimes legislation. In recent days, the bill passed both the Senate and the House of Delegates and is now headed to the governor's desk.

Weirdly, reports the WaPo, Mooney introduced a similar proposal four years ago, along with amendments to extend hate-crimes protection to nine other categories including lawyers, veterans, doctors, civil rights leaders, and nurses; only back then Mooney was being a wise guy, making a snarky statement of opposition to legislators' adding sexual orientation to the list of covered groups. But Senator Snark has since undergone a conversion, apparently brought about by a gruesome TV clip showing homeless people getting beaten to death with baseball bats. "I realized homeless people are vulnerable people," he told the Post.

I realize that I'm supposed to be moved by the melting of this prickly conservative's icy heart. Plus, since the final compromise bill also extends protection on the basis of gender and disability, I kinda have a horse in this race: I live in Maryland. I'm a woman. Plenty of people hate women. (Hell, plenty of people hate me.) I should find this move comforting, right?

Instead, I find myself again questioning the wisdom of providing special legal status for pretty much any subset of the populace cohesive enough that it could conceivably be targeted for animus and attack. Setting aside the question of which groups do and do not qualify as sufficiently vulnerable, I'm uneasy with the entire notion that some crimes count more than others on the basis of a criminal's ostensible prejudices.