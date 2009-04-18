Today At Tnr (april 18, 2009)

- A Time For Choosing: The Big Decision That Could Further Expose The GOP As A Rump Party, Or Show It A New Way Forward, by the Editors
- Climate Regulation Is Coming Whether Congress Wants It Or Not. I'm Not Thrilled About This, by Bradford Plumer
- Washington Diarist: The Case Against Transparency (And That Little Startup Featured In The Image To The Left), by Leon Wieseltier
- TNRtv: Taking Single-Payer With A Man Who Has Successfully Implemented It, by Jonathan Cohn
- Wind And Groaning In Los Angeles: This Tea Party May Have Been Comical--But It Wasn't Altogether Ridiculous, by T.A. Frank
- Diplomacy: Yarr. (Or, What It's Really Going To Take To Stop The Pirate Attacks.) by Jonathan Stevenson
- Russell Crowe's New Movie, ‘State Of Play,' Isn't Bad. It Just Never Should've Been Made, by Christopher Orr
