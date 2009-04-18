First, Banks. Then Insurance Companies. After Them, The Auto Manufacturers. And Now, Pensions.

The article, "Vampire pensions could be a corporate nightmare," by Charles Millard in Friday's Financial Times worries about, well, corporations. That's actually logical. After all, he was President Bush's director of the Pension Benefits Guaranty Corporation from 2007 to 2009.



But his FT piece also gives you some real semblance of how the the calamity now unfolding in pension funds will affect both workers and retirees.



The fact is that, in no area of the economy, was anyone watching. That is the Republican legacy. And how much better off would the country be if the Democrats had been paying attention to the country rather than to their ideological fancies about Iraq?



