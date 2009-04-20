Creeping Socialized Medicine

Here's another socialized medicine horror story about rationing and waiting times:

Just six months ago, the clinic delivered same-day care to most callers, the gold standard from a health perspective. But in October the delays crept to four days, then 19 in November and 25 in December. In January, HealthServe temporarily stopped accepting new patients, and almost immediately 380 people put their names on a waiting list for when the crunch eases.

Maybe those people should come to the United States, where quality health care is always available without delay. Oh, wait...

--Jonathan Chait

