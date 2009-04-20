Today At Tnr (april 20, 2009)

-
Liberalism's Moment: Barack Obama's New Theory Of The State, by Franklin Foer and Noam Scheiber
-
Is Reconciliation The Egregious Power Grab It's Made Out To Be? Hardly--And We Have The Charts To Prove It! by Thomas Mann, Norman Ornstein, and Molly Reynolds
-
How Tim Pawlenty Could End The Bush Era--By Seating Al Franken, by The Editors
-
Kiss Kiss Bang Bang: Time For Obama To Take On The Gun Lobby, by E.J. Dionne, Jr.
-
'Lowboy': From One Of America's Brightest Young Authors, A Depressingly Empty New Novel, by Sophia Lear
-
TNRtv: What Would Have To Happen For There To Be A Bush Rehabilitation? by Jonathan Chait and Franklin Foer
-
Washington Diarist: The Case Against Transparency (And That Little Startup Featured In The Image To The Left) by Leon Wieseltier
