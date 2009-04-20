Republicans: We're Clueless On Health Care

So far, 2009 is shaping up rather differently. And that's good news for reformers. President Obama and key congressional leaders are working hand in hand, as they have been for months, on what is-- in the broad sense--a commonly shared vision for health reform. Liberal interest groups are on board, too. Led by groups like Health Care for America Now, they have money, a ground presence, plus a coordinated strategy that dovetails perfeclty with what's happening in Washington.

And the Republicans? They are a bit behind, as Carrie Budoff Brown details in a must-read story for Politco:

There’s no Republican plan yet. No Republicans leading the charge who have coalesced the party behind them. Their message is still vague and unformed. Their natural allies among insurers, drug makers and doctors remain at the negotiating table with the Democrats. ...

“I thought we would have been much farther along than we are,” said Rep. Michael Burgess (R-Texas), a physician who started the Health Care Caucus this year and wrote a 29-page “primer” for his colleagues. “Senator [John] McCain, for all his faults, had a program a year ago. People became pretty comfortable with McCain carrying the load on that and when he wasn’t successful in November, it left a big void.” ... anxiety is setting in among some Republicans that they aren’t ready.

“That is a definite concern,” said an aide to a senior congressional Republican, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to talk candidly about his party. “There is catch-up in terms of us talking about it in public. There is a good core of ideas, but we haven’t talked about the issue as much as Democrats. We are playing catch up. We are running against the wind. They have a lot of momentum.”

During the grueling primary campaign, when Obama and Hillary Clinton slugged it over the individual mandate, many experts speculated that the debate would end up undermining reform--by forcing the candidates to put forward details prematurely and highlighting the less appealing aspects of reform legislation. And, to some extent, that undoubtedly happened.

But it's also clear that the debate prepared Democrats for what's happening now. At all levels, from grassroots organizers right up to the president himself, they've worked through the essential arguments and developed a sense of how to win them.

It helps that the campaign debate grew out of an extended conversation among liberals that had been taking place for many years, dating back to the aftermath of the Clinton failure. Health care re-emerged as a front-burner political issue only in the last two or three years. But policy experts and strategists on the left have been cogitating on how to craft--and how to enact--health reform for more than a decade.