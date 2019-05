Max Baucus and Ted Kennedy just announced they'll mark up health legislation in June--the first official step in a process that could, in theory, produce legislation for President Obama to sign in the early fall.

The Republicans will surely do their best to stop that, of course. But right now they don't have a message, let alone an organizating structure for conveying it.

More on the Democrats and their flailing Republican counterparts over at The Treatment.

--Jonathan Cohn