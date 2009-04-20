Tnrtv: Obama's Futile Bank Plan

Simon Johnson, professor at MIT's Sloan School of Management, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, co-founder of BaselineScenario.com, and moderator of The Hearing, a new WaPo forum for debating the economic policy questions in Washington, argues that Obama's latest plan to raise capital for the banks isn't worth the paper it's printed on.

--Ben Eisler

