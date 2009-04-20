Who Lost Bemidji?!

That's the cry that must be ringing out across Norm Coleman's house today. The Bemidji Pioneer, which has endorsed Coleman for every statewide office he's ever run for going back to 1998, editorializes:

It’s time to come home, Norm.

Of course, the guy who's really hoping Norm throws in the towel is Tim Pawlenty, who'll be on the hook to certify Franken's election after the Supreme Court turns down Coleman's appeal. As the current issue's editorial points out, Pawlenty could use his signing of Franken's certificate as a sign that the GOP is going to be something more than an irrelevance. But you have to imagine he'd rather be spared that hard choice.

