Worth Reading

Can you run the economy? - Practice questions from the Advanced Placement economics exam.
Fed Luminaries Spar Over U.S. Inflation Target - Ex-Fed Chair Volcker badgers current Fed VP Kohn over the Fed's embrace of a long-term inflation target of 2 percent.
Freakonomics in the boardroom - "Prof Levitt says he was struck by the anomaly between economic textbook descriptions of business behaviour and what actually goes on inside companies."
Is the global food crisis over? - "The poor still have many reasons to worry, as many of the factors that contributed to high and volatile prices remain unaddressed."
Lose weight to save the planet - "Each fat person is responsible for about one tonne of carbon dioxide emissions a year more on average than each thin person, adding up to an extra one billion tonnes of CO2 a year."
--Zubin Jelveh