Worth Reading

Can you run the economy? - Practice questions from the Advanced Placement economics exam.

Fed Luminaries Spar Over U.S. Inflation Target - Ex-Fed Chair Volcker badgers current Fed VP Kohn over the Fed's embrace of a long-term inflation target of 2 percent.

Freakonomics in the boardroom - "Prof Levitt says he was struck by the anomaly between economic textbook descriptions of business behaviour and what actually goes on inside companies."

Is the global food crisis over? - "The poor still have many reasons to worry, as many of the factors that contributed to high and volatile prices remain unaddressed."