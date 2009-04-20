Hillary's Penitence Tour

I'm late to this Saturday Times story on how Hillary has become America's ambassador of contrition. But it's worth stopping to note that the woman who told Obama his foreign policy worldview was weak and naive is now promoting it pretty seamlessly. For instance:

[I]n many countries, her statements have elicited an almost palpable sense of relief. And she suggested that the Obama administration’s drive for warmer relations with old foes was just getting started.

Asked whether the United States would build bridges to hostile Latin American leaders, like Hugo Ch