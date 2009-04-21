Today At Tnr (april 21, 2009)

Where In The World Is Matt Drudge? Why The Main Who Exposed Monica Lewinsky Has Turned Into Howard Hughes, by Gabriel Sherman

Under What Circumstances Would Torture Be Morally Defensible? by Damon Linker

TNRtv: The President’s Futile Bank Plan, by Simon Johnson

Nudge-ocracy: Barack Obama's New Theory Of The State, by Franklin Foer and Noam Scheiber