Today At Tnr (april 21, 2009)

Where In The World Is Matt Drudge? Why The Main Who Exposed Monica Lewinsky Has Turned Into Howard Hughes, by Gabriel Sherman
The American Right Is Going Crazy Over The Obama-Chavez Handshake. Why Don't Venezuelans Care About It? by Francisco Toro
Introducing Dear Jons: TNR's New Advice Column, Featuring Jonathan Chait And Jonathan Cohn. Ask Them About Your Love Life! Or Health Care!
Under What Circumstances Would Torture Be Morally Defensible? by Damon Linker
TNRtv: The President’s Futile Bank Plan, by Simon Johnson
Nudge-ocracy: Barack Obama's New Theory Of The State, by Franklin Foer and Noam Scheiber
Is Reconciliation The Egregious Power Grab It's Made Out To Be? Hardly--And We Have The Charts To Prove It! by Thomas Mann, Norman Ornstein, and Molly Reynolds
