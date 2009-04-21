The Last Refuge Of A Scoundrel

War correspondent for Pajamas Media; stimulus-bill adviser to congressional Republicans; presidential campaign mascot--is there anything Samuel Joseph Wurzelbacher can't do?

If you were going to say, steal the money of credulous supporters with a 1-900 scam that promises they can (for just $0.99 a pop!) "vote the IRS out," well think again:

"I'm Joe the Plumber," he declares proudly, "and I'm not a politician." Thank you, Joe, for reminding us there are occupations far more ignoble.

