We'll Always Have Paris... Except, Not Anymore

Yesterday, President Obama directed his Cabinet to start pinching pennies. Agencies have to squeeze $100 million from the federal budget. And it looks like the Education Department has already found some ways to cut its annual costs:

--To save $6.7 million, the department will instruct more employees to share printers.

--To save about $2 million, the department will ask most employees to use laptop computers exclusively (as opposed to both laptops and desktops).

--To save $713,000, the department will slash its education policy attach