Guess That Apology Interval

How long will it be before Arizona Rep. John Shadegg tearfully recants his disgraceful slanders against Rush Limbaugh and joins the Limbaugh Six? Yesterday, the Arizona Republic reported:

Shadegg disagrees with radio commentator Rush Limbaugh, who has said he hopes Obama and his liberal policies fail. "I sincerely hope he creates the strongest recovery possible," Shadegg said. "It is petty to worry about who gets the credit when people are losing their jobs and their homes." As for Limbaugh, Shadegg said, "I think he is an entertainment personality who is an interesting factor in American politics. I agree with much of what he says on some issues, but not on other issues."

Doesn't he know that the only person allowed to call Limbaugh an entertainer is Limbaugh? And, an "interesting factor in American politics"? That's like calling the Sun an "interesting celestial body responsible for all life on Earth." And "petty"? Is Shadegg deranged? I can hardly believe he made it to the second syllable without the tendons that hold his jaw together snapping in rebellion.

So, how long before the abject apology? A week? A day? Has he already been struck by lightning? Or is Shadegg the One Man Alive who can withstand the psychic tsunami of Limbaugh's disfavor?

--Christopher Orr

