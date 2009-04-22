Should We Give Financial Advice To The Poor?

Yale economist and bubble seer Robert Shiller thinks a number of financial mistakes made by millions of Americans could be avoided if personal financial advice was subsidized for all. For example, recent research has shown that a number of homebuyers who obtained subprime mortgages didn't understand the basic terms of their contracts, such as believing they had acquired a fixed-rate mortgage when it was really an ARM. And given the existence of wealth management services for the well-off, it seems that financial advice does have some value. But what effect can it have for the lower- and middle-classes?

To find out, a group of economists examined the impact of a program in Chicago which mandated third-party reviews of mortgage contracts in 2006 and 2007. Under the program, mortgage applicants with low credit scores in 10 zip codes had to have loan offers reviewed by HUD-certified loan counselors.

The economists, Sumit Agarwal, Gene Amromin, and Douglas Evanoff of the Chicago Fed, Itzhak Ben-David of Ohio State University and Souphala Chomsisengphet of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, obtained a number of interesting results:

First, mandatory counseling reduced new loan applications by 60 percent, the number of active lenders by 40 percent, and mortgage originations by 20 percent.