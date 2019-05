I recall many years ago watching Clint Eastwood's Heartbreak Ridge on commercial television and being impressed with the ingenuity it took for network censors to invent the term "maggot farmers" to dub into the film in place of a more common four-syllable expletive featuring the letters "m" and "f". The true test for the professional de-obscenitizers, though, was destined to be Samuel L. Jackson's Snakes on a Plane. They have not disappointed:

(via movieline)

--Christopher Orr