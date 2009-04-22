More On Movie Profanity

Chris's post on the profanity-redacted television version fo "Snakes On A Plane" reminded me of this classic Big Lebowski scene where, in the television version, John Goodman repeatedly screams, "Do you see what happens when you fight a stranger in the alps?"





This is not the actual movie dialogue.

Perhaps the best way around the profanity problem was pioneered by the 1984 gangster parody "Johnny Dangerously," which featured a highly profane antagonist who -- perhaps due to foreign origin -- never uttered an actual profanity, thus rendering censorship unnecessary. Here's a scene that's a terrific parody of the Godfather II scene where Michael protests his innocence before a Senate committee: