Tnr Slideshow: Rock Politik

Yesterday the Guardian reported that Eagles frontman Don Henley is suing Republican California Assemblyman Chuck Devore for copyright infrigement. Henley claims that Devore, who is running for Senate against Barbara Boxer, used the songs "All She Wants To Do Is Dance" and the "Boys of Summer" without his permission. (To be more exact, Devore was creative and acutally changed the song to, "All She Wants To Do Is Tax.")

Henley joins a long line of rockers who have taken issue with politicians using their songs in campaigns. Be sure to check out today's TNR slideshow to see the battles of rockers and politicians, from the Boss v. the Gipper, to McCain v., well, just about everyone.

--Amanda Silverman