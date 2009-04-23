Today At Tnr (april 23, 2009)

-
Extreme Makeover: How Barack Obama Is Fundamentally Remaking American Capitalism, by John B. Judis
-
What's The Pentagon Channel Doing On Basic Cable, Anyway? (And What's Up With The Cooking Show?) by David Roth
-
How The Idea Of Changing Health Care Became ... Kind Of Normal, by E.J. Dionne, Jr.
-
TNRtv: George Miller, The House's Education Chair, Talks About Making College More Affordable
-
Race V. Obama: Like It Or Not, The President Is About To Confront Civil Rights, by Jeffrey Rosen
-
Thinking About 'Ricci': When Black People Don't Perform As Well On Standardized Tests, What Should Be Done?, by John McWhorter
-
Durban II Dispatch: This Conference Was Supposed To Be Filled With Anti-Semites. What Happened?, by Zvika Krieger
